BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has a special ticket offer just for Florida residents this summer.

Florida Four-Pack special includes 4 tickets for $159

The deal is available through June 27

With the Florida Four-Pack special, Floridians can buy discounted tickets for a group of four for $159. Tickets to the Brevard County attraction typically cost $57 per adult and $47 per child ages 3-11.

To take advantage of the deal, people will need to download a coupon from the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex website and print it out. They will then need to present a printed copy of the coupon along with proof of Florida residency at the visitor complex's ticket window.

Only the person buying the tickets is required to be a Florida resident, according to a news release.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex includes a bus tour, a Space Shuttle Atlantis exhibit, the Heroes & Legends exhibit featuring the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame, and a new IMAX film Apollo First Steps.