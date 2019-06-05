BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has a special ticket offer just for Florida residents this summer.
With the Florida Four-Pack special, Floridians can buy discounted tickets for a group of four for $159. Tickets to the Brevard County attraction typically cost $57 per adult and $47 per child ages 3-11.
To take advantage of the deal, people will need to download a coupon from the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex website and print it out. They will then need to present a printed copy of the coupon along with proof of Florida residency at the visitor complex's ticket window.
Only the person buying the tickets is required to be a Florida resident, according to a news release.
Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex includes a bus tour, a Space Shuttle Atlantis exhibit, the Heroes & Legends exhibit featuring the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame, and a new IMAX film Apollo First Steps.
