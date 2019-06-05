ORLANDO, Fla. — It's no secret that Epcot is undergoing a major renovation. But in recent days, a rumor about two pavilions — The Land and The Seas — has sent Disney fans reeling.

In an article posted late last month , the unofficial Disney fan site WDW News Today claimed the pavilions would be demolished as part of the park's overhaul plans. The article went on to say that the pavilions would close "between 2024 and 2026."

The article cited "internal documents" as its source.

Those who frequent Epcot know that The Land pavilion is home to Living with the Land and Soarin', while The Seas pavilion has The Seas with Nemo and Friends as well as a 5.7 million-gallon aquarium.

According to the WDWNT article, those attractions, with the exception of Soarin', would go away.

As the rumor circulated online, upset Disney fans began searching for confirmation, since Disney hadn't made any official announcements about the future of the two pavilions.

One fan called Kaz tweeted at one of the official Disney World Twitter accounts, @WDWToday, asking whether the story was true. The account responded with:

"There are big plans for Epcot, Kaz. We do have new pavilions joining, like the play-themed pavilion and the Guardians of the Galaxy-themed roller coaster, but The Land and The Seas with Nemo & Friends are planned to be with us in the future."

Disney also seemed to further dispel the rumor with a post on its official Disney Parks Blog .

"Longtime fans of Epcot are familiar with the pavilion icons, like the ones you see here for Imagination!, The Land and The Seas with Nemo & Friends," wrote Thomas Smith, the Disney Parks Blog editorial content director. "With new experiences like the previously announced play-themed pavilion joining these Epcot staples, don't you think we need some new icons to match?"

We reached out to Disney for an official statement, and the company's communications team pointed us back to the post on the Disney Parks Blog.

Epcot's multi-year, multi-phase overhaul includes a redesigned park entrance, a Guardians of the Galaxy coaster, a Ratatouille-themed ride, a space-themed restaurant near Mission: Space, a new Play pavilion and other new experiences.