ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney's Animal Kingdom will soon be serving treats inspired by The Lion King.

The treats, which range from ice cream sandwiches to specialty drinks, will be available at the park starting on May 24. There will even be a novelty sipper and popcorn bucket available at various locations throughout the park.

The new food offerings come ahead of the release of Disney's "live-action" remake of the 1994 animated film. The film is set to hit theaters July 19.

Here's a rundown of some of the Lion King-themed treats:

Simba Ice Cream Sandwich – Vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two chocolate chip cookies and decorated with chocolate tail and an image of Simba. (Available at Tamu Tamu)

Simba's Sunset Dole Whip – Pineapple Dole Whip topped with red syrup made up of watermelon and coconut. (Available at Tamu Tamu)

King's Cooler – Pineapple Dole Whip with rum topped with red syrup made up of watermelon and coconut. (Available at Tamu Tamu)

Asante Slush – Shaved ice topped with watermelon and passion fruit-mango syrup. (Available at the Shave Ice cart near Harambe Market)

Serengeti Sangria – Red sangria (Available at Dawa Bar, Harambe Market, and Boneyard Bar)

Bugs 'n Grub Waffle Cone – Chocolate soft-serve ice cream in green cone with cookies and cream "dirt" crumbles, gummy worms, and a chocolate beetle. (Available at Anandapur Bus and Trilo-Bites)

Lion's Latte – Hot or iced latte with white chocolate and coconut and featuring Joffrey's "Flavors of Africa" artisan roast coffee from Kenya. (Available at Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Co.)

Simba Cupcake – Yellow vanilla cupcake filled with white chocolate mousse and topped with buttercream, an edible piece featuring Simba, and a man of orange and yellow icing. (Available at Pizzafari)

Simba and Nala waffles – Kids waffles featuring Simba and Nala (Available at Tusker House during breakfast)