ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World has revealed the name of the new table service restaurant coming to the Japan Pavilion at Epcot.

New table service restaurant coming to Epcot's Japan Pavilion

The new restaurant will be called Takumi-Tei and is set to open this summer, Disney announced Wednesday.

Meaning "house of the artisan," Takumi-Tei will offer a dining experience inspired by Japan's natural beauty.

Diners will be able to choose from an upscale menu that features wagyu beef, premium sake, and signature cocktails. The restaurant will also offer a multi-course tasting menu that includes traditional tea service.

Mitsukoshi USA, which operates the pavilion's retail store, Teppan Edo and Tokyo Dining, will operate the new restaurant.