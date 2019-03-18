ORLANDO, Fla. – A new restaurant is set to open at Epcot's France pavilion, Disney World has announced.

Creperie coming to Epcot's France pavilion

Restaurant will feature cuisine from chef Jerome Bocuse

Savory crepes (galettes), sweet crepes will be served

The new creperie will feature cuisine from celebrity chef Jerome Bocuse, the man behind the pavilion's Chefs de France and Monsieur Paul. Inspired by the Brittany region of France, the menu will include items like savory crepes called galettes and sweet crepes.

The restaurant will offer both table service dining as well as a quick service option.

According to a post on the Disney Parks Blog, the new restaurant will be located near the upcoming Remy's Ratatouille Adventure attraction.

The news comes at Epcot undergoes a multi-year transformation, with projects set to debut in time for Disney World's 50th anniversary in 2021. At Epcot, the transformation includes adding new walkways at the entrance, a Beauty and the Beast sing-along experience in France, a new play pavilion in the former Wonders of Life pavilion, a nighttime spectacular that will replace Illuminations: Reflections of Earth, and a Guardians of the Galaxy coaster.