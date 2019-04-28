ORLANDO, Fla. – Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom is getting a new fireworks show, Disney World has announced.

New firworks show coming for Mickey's Not-So-Scary

The show will feature projection effects, lasers and lighting

The new show will replace the long-running "HalloWishes" during the after-hours event.

In the new show, Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy will find themselves drawn to a haunted house. As they go from room to room, they will encounter dancing skeletons, ghosts and Disney villains.

The show will also feature projection effects, lasers, lighting and, of course, fireworks.

Other Mickey's Not-So-Scary favorites like "Hocus Pocus Villain Spectacular" and Mickey's Boo-to-You Halloween Parade will return. The event also features the Storybook Circus Disney Junior Jam and trick-or-treating throughout the park.

Mickey's Not-So-Scary is a separate ticketed event and takes place on select nights from August 16 to November 1. Tickets start at $79.