ORLANDO, Fla. -- A new restaurant called Bigfire is set to open at Universal CityWalk this summer, Universal Orlando announced Tuesday.

Bigfire is set to open this summer

Menu to include bison burgers, freshwater fish, salads

The original concept restaurant will be located at the former site of Emeril's Orlando, which closed last summer.

Bigfire, which is designed to look like a lakeside lodge, will feature a menu that includes bison burgers, freshwater trout, smoked salmon, "chili and cocoa rubbed" sirloin and salads.

A custom wood fire grill will allow diners to see their meals being prepared from anywhere in the restaurant, Universal said in a news release. Each dish will also be paired with a custom wood such as cherrywood or pecanwood for cooking.

Diners will also be able to prepare s'mores at their own tables.

Inside the restaurant diners find a fireplace, camp lanterns and plaid blankets.. A outdoor patio area will include seating and lawn games.

Bigfire joins a growing list of restaurants at Universal Citywalk, including Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen, The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar and Vivo Italian Kitchen.