ORLANDO, Fla. – All signs point to SeaWorld Orlando getting ready for a new attraction in 2020.

New documents listed as "exempt," information withheld

Permits, project name linked to leaked images for new coaster

The theme park filed new permits earlier this month for project "SeaWorld Orlando SWO 2020." Information is being withheld from the filing, which lists the documents as "exempt."

However, the project name is similar to the one used for a series of permits SeaWorld filed last month with Orange County. Those permits, for a project named "Attraction 2020," call for work on a main attraction building, shade structure, queue and lockers.

The permits appear to be linked to images that leaked online last year. One of the images titled "SWO 2020" showed plans for a launch coaster with speeds of up to 55 mph and a possible opening date of May 2020.

SeaWorld hasn't officially announced a new 2020 attraction for its Orlando theme park. The company has announced a wood and steel hybrid coaster for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Plans for that coaster were among the leaked images.