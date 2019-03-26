WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Lego Movie World will officially open at Legoland Florida on Wednesday.
Visitors will be able to meet characters from the films as they venture around the town of Bricksburg.
We're getting an early look inside the land before its public debut. Follow us throughout the day for updates.
