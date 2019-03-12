ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World has made adjustments to its date-based ticket pricing.

Previously, it would cost between $109 to $129 for a 1-day, 1-park ticket on the busiest days. Now, a 1-day, 1-park ticket can cost between $109 and $159. The ticket calendar on the official Disney World website shows a 1-day ticket costing $139 on select days in March and April, during the Spring Break season. Later in the year, the same ticket costs $159 for Christmas Day to New Year's Eve.

The increase also affects multi-day tickets and those with the Park Hopper option. For example, prices for 2-day tickets now range from $107 to $155. The previous range was $101 to $119. A 4-day ticket for dates starting on July 4 will now cost $9 more per day.

Disney also made adjustments to its preferred parking, which now has seasonal pricing. It now costs $45 during the regular season and $50 during the peak season. Standard parking rates remain unchanged.

Also, prices for annual passes have not increased.

Disney unveiled a new date-based pricing model as well as a new platform to purchase tickets last year. The company has said the model is part of its strategy to "spread attendance throughout the year."

The recent changes come ahead of the opening of several new attractions at the resort, including Lightning McQueen's Racing Academy, Disney Skyliner and Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.