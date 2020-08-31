ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is offering a deal on Fun Cards for 2021.

For a limited time, visitors can purchase a 2021 Fun Card now and get the rest of 2020 free.

SeaWorld’s Fun Card currently costs $109.99 and allows entry into the park through December 31, 2021. A Fun Card that allows entry to both SeaWorld and Aquatica costs $164.98.

The Fun Cards do not include blockout dates for 2020 visits, but blockout dates do apply for 2021.

Busch Gardens is offering a similar deal on its 2021 Fun Cards.

Visitors can purchase a Busch Gardens Fun Card for $110.99. A Fun Card that allows entry to Adventure Island is available for $60.99. There is also a Fun Card that allows entry into both parks for $151.98.

Again, no blockout dates for 2020 but blockout dates do apply for 2021.

SeaWorld and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay reopened in earlier June with new health and safety measures in place. For now, reservations are required in advance of park visits.