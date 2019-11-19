CLERMONT, Fla. — A parent nominated Korrin Dykhouse as an A+ ​Teacher, telling Spectrum News 13 that her daughter waited six years to get into her Lake County classroom.

Dykhouse is known for her wildly creative and out-of-the-box methods of teaching.

Learning is hands-on in Dykhouse's 8th grade physical science class. She's been a teacher for 12 years at Imagine South Lake Charter School in Clermont.

Dykhouse was teaching beginning physics and chemistry in the class when we stopped by, and she also coaches the robotics team as well as drama.

"It's a lot of hands-on application kind of lessons, so it's really fun to see kids make connections,”

Dykhouse says she was inspired to become a teacher by following in her grandmother's footsteps.

“She was so passionate about teaching and she was so proud to be a woman in the 40's with a profession,” Dykhouse said.

Being chosen as an A+ Teacher brought Dykhouse to tears.

"The truth of the matter is they impact me too, so when I hear that I've had some impact on a student, it makes me just appreciate the opportunity to do this, she said.