PALM BAY, Fla. — Pajamas and pumpkins are right on time for the fall season.

Kristie Roseman keeps her kindergarten students engaged

She lets her students take breaks from time to time to refocus

Get more Spectrum News 13's A+ Teachers

Want to nominate an A+ Teacher? Email us

In Brevard County , A+ Teacher Kristie Roseman's classroom has no sleepyheads on pajama day at Port Malabar Elementary School.

Roseman's kindergarten students are wide awake and excited to get their hands dirty, cleaning out the insides of a pumpkin.

"I have five kids that have never even seen the inside of a pumpkin. But they're also learning about life cycle of plants,” Roseman said.

That's why a parent nominated Roseman for making her lessons relatable and fun. Students also say she's kind.

So what's the key to capturing her students’ attention?

Roseman laughed, saying, "Being able to be flexible and just on a whim change your plans is definitely a (prerequisite) for doing anything with five-year-olds."

Brain breaks from time to time really helps too, she said. Roseman said students from time to time take a break to get refocused.

"Dancing, singing, and then we sit back down and regroup and try to do academics," she said.

Roseman is from Melbourne and says she feels right at home in the classroom. As a high schooler she did her senior internship in the classroom before graduating from college and coming back to give back.

She says she's deeply honored to be chosen an A+ Teacher.

"This job is not rewarding (financially), so when you get recognized or thanked, it's very rewarding from the fact that people see you and know you're working hard,” Roseman said.