There is a 100 percent chance that you will need to find ways to stay cool because it is going to be another hot day. Temperatures are starting out in the 70s Wednesday morning and they will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

"Feel like" temperatures will be back into the upper 90s near 100 degrees.

There is a chance that you will need the rain gear for the commute home from work and school.

We will have partly cloudy skies throughout the afternoon with a chance scattered storms by the middle of the day.

Drier air will wrap in around an area of low pressure that is off the mid-Atlantic coast. This dry air will continue to keep chances for storms low on Thursday and Friday.

The coverage of storms will then drop all the way down to 20 percent for Saturday and Sunday. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, that means less rain that you will have to dodge, but temperatures will be hot. High temperatures will be 3 to 5 degrees warmer than average.

Your surf forecast for Wednesday calls for poor to fair conditions. There will be an easing east-southeast trade swell with 2 to 3 foot plus wave swells. The rip current threat continues to be elevated and moderate.

That means it is best to swim near an occupied lifeguard stand. Water temperatures are in the low to mid 80s.

The marine forecast is for isolated showers and storms especially early. Winds will be out of the south then switching to the southeast at 5 to 15 knots. Seas will be 3 to 4 feet with a moderate chop on the intracoastal.

Tropical Update

Kirk has redeveloped into a tropical storm. It will impact the Windward Islands on Thursday with heavy rain and gusty winds. The storm will quickly dissipate in the Caribbean Sea thanks to strong wind shear that will tear the system apart. Kirk does not pose a threat to Florida.

Leslie has a chance to redevelop into a subtropical or tropical system over the next few days. This system will continue to meander the north-central Atlantic and pose no threat to land. It is located 850 miles west-southwest of the Azores.

Hurricane season continues through Nov. 30.

