ORLANDO, Fla. — Mostly dry conditions have prevailed during the evening hours, but rain chances will actually increase overnight.

Onshore winds will persist on Tuesday, providing enough Atlantic moisture for widely scattered showers and storms.

Highs will climb to the low 90s inland with upper 80s at the coast.

Showers will first be near the coast Tuesday morning with the focus of storms inland during the afternoon.

Activity will diminish with the loss of daytime heating as storms push west, but a few showers may linger at the coast Tuesday night.

Overnight will be muggy and mild, in the mid-70s. Slightly drier air will help reduce the coverage of afternoon storms for the remainder of the week.

Temperatures will remain above the seasonal average of 89 degrees.

Expect another day with onshore winds of 5 to 10 knots. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be the prime hazard for beachgoers Tuesday along with a moderate risk of rip currents.

It will be considered fair to poor for surfing with an east-northeast swell mix in the nearshore waters. Offshore, expect seas of 3 to 4 feet.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, there are no threats to Florida or the United States at this time.

The remnants of Kirk are pushing west, across open water roughly 1,000 miles east of the Windward Islands.

There is a medium chance this could re-intensify over the next two to five days.

Subtropical Depression Leslie is meandering in the open north Atlantic, nowhere near any land. There is also a disorganized area of low pressure about 300 miles of Cape Hatteras, N.C., that is moving northwest with a medium chance of becoming a tropical cyclone.

Regardless of its classification, it will bring rain and rough surf to the coastal Carolinas.

Hurricane season continues through Nov. 30.

