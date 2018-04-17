Now that the slight chill has left, Central Florida will see a warmer Tuesday.

Dry air will continue to settle into Central Florida Tuesday as a slight shift in the winds will enable temperatures to warm more compared to Monday.

Expect ample sun with only a few fair weather clouds. This quiet pattern will last for the duration of the workweek, governed by high pressure. This will lead to some cool mornings with lows in the 50s in the metro area but 40s are likely north and west.

Daytime readings will gradually warm up each afternoon with mid-80s resuming by Wednesday, lasting into the weekend. No significant rainfall is expected this week, meaning more high fire danger and elevated pollen levels.

The next cold front will approach for the second half of next weekend with a slight opportunity for rain by Sunday, with an unsettled pattern taking over the for early portion of next week.

Northwest winds will stay breezy early before diminishing Tuesday afternoon. Seas of 3 to 4 feet and a moderate chop on the Intracoastal will make it hazardous for those in small craft.

