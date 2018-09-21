ORLANDO, Fla. — UCF inappropriately used millions more of a publicly-funded budget to pay for campus projects, university President Dale Whittaker said Thursday.

UCF admits more state money was misused for construction projects

News comes amid investigation into funding for $38M Trevor Colbourn Hall

UCF CFO stepped down after audit uncovered misuse of state funds

Whittaker admitted the additional misuse of funds during a meeting with lawyers from a firm hired to investigate the school's misuse of $38 million that went toward the construction of Trevor Colbourn Hall , which was completed last month. Money to construct the building should have come out of a capital outlay budget, not the education and general funding budget.

It was also found that $13.8 million in education and general funding was used for eight construction projects.

William Merck, UCF's chief financial officer, stepped down after the audit uncovered the funding misuse.

"My understanding (was that) Dr. Whittaker approached him about it, and he took immediate responsibility for that decision," UCF Board of Trustees Chairman Marcos Marchena said.

"I want to know how exactly this happened I want to know who knowingly was involved," Marchena added.

The board has hired law firm Bryan Cave Leighton and Paisner to conduct an independent investigation.

UCF officials say the university has worked to replenish the state funds.

"(We're) determined to find out answers and to ensure that most importantly, our students and facility is not affected by this investigation," Whittaker said.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.