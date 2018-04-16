ORLANDO, Fla. — There is major traffic trouble in downtown Orlando as the Florida Department of Transportation has shutdown a major artery as Colonial Drive/State Road 50 is blocked off at Interstate 4 as crews on bridge work.

Intersection maybe closed until Tuesday morning

Drivers can use Amelia Street or Ivanhoe Boulevard to get onto I-4 east

FDOT stated that the intersection could remain closed through Tuesday morning. This is part of the I-4 Ultimate project.

#Construction: Colonial Dr is CLOSED in both directions currently at I-4. You can use Amelia Street as a potential alt to the south #Orlando #traffic — Ryan Harper (@RyanMHarper13) April 16, 2018

Drivers need to plan to take alternate routes.

As drivers approach the intersection, they will notice police officers stationed at different points to help drivers with detours.

The bottom line is drivers cannot get through this intersection or get onto I-4 east from here.

We've been hearing folks honking all morning. #TrafficTroubles picking up as drivers work around a road block on Colonial Drive at I-4. Eastbound ramp is blocked off here. We'll tell you how to avoid this on @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/G5gClK4CH0 — Deborah Souverain (@Deb_SouverainTV) April 16, 2018

If drivers usually get onto I-4 from Garland Avenue, which is just north of Colonial Drive, they will not be able to get onto the I-4 east ramp.

Drivers can avoid this roadblock by taking Amelia Street or Ivanhoe Boulevard to access I-4 east.

Eastbound traffic on Colonial Drive will be detoured to Livingston Street. If drivers are traveling westbound on Colonial Drive, they will eventually have to take Robinson Street westbound.

UPDATE: Colonial Dr SHUT DOWN at I-4 in both directions until Tuesday AM. EB detour to Livingston. WB to Robinson. WB I-4 on-ramp still open. EB CLOSED. Get on at Amelia or Ivanhoe Blvd #Orlando #Traffic — Ryan Harper (@RyanMHarper13) April 16, 2018

From Garland Avenue, drivers will be able to turn onto Colonial Drive, but only into the westbound lanes.

The westbound ramps to I-4 will remain open.