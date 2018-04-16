ORLANDO, Fla. — There is major traffic trouble in downtown Orlando as the Florida Department of Transportation has shutdown a major artery as Colonial Drive/State Road 50 is blocked off at Interstate 4 as crews on bridge work.
- Intersection maybe closed until Tuesday morning
- Drivers can use Amelia Street or Ivanhoe Boulevard to get onto I-4 east
FDOT stated that the intersection could remain closed through Tuesday morning. This is part of the I-4 Ultimate project.
Drivers need to plan to take alternate routes.
As drivers approach the intersection, they will notice police officers stationed at different points to help drivers with detours.
The bottom line is drivers cannot get through this intersection or get onto I-4 east from here.
If drivers usually get onto I-4 from Garland Avenue, which is just north of Colonial Drive, they will not be able to get onto the I-4 east ramp.
Drivers can avoid this roadblock by taking Amelia Street or Ivanhoe Boulevard to access I-4 east.
Eastbound traffic on Colonial Drive will be detoured to Livingston Street. If drivers are traveling westbound on Colonial Drive, they will eventually have to take Robinson Street westbound.
From Garland Avenue, drivers will be able to turn onto Colonial Drive, but only into the westbound lanes.
The westbound ramps to I-4 will remain open.