ORLANDO, Fla. — Potential Tropical Cyclone Six continues to slowly organize in the eastern Atlantic, and is on track to become a tropical storm later Friday.

A potential tropical cyclone is a system that is not yet a fully formed tropical cyclone, but will likely become one in the next 24 to 48 hours. A potential tropical cyclone also allows watches and warnings to be issued.

Tropical Storm Warnings continue for the southern Cabo Verde islands, including:

Santiago

Fogo

Brava

The system is expected to gradually strengthen into a tropical storm later Friday. When it becomes a named storm, its name will be "Florence".

Tropical storm conditions are expected along the southern Cabo Verde islands later Friday, with 4 to 8 inches of rainfall also likely.

The system is then expected to move away from the islands and intensify into a hurricane early next week.

At this time, the potential tropical cyclone is not expected to impact the United States.

Keeping an eye on tropical wave in the Caribbean

Elsewhere, we are watching a tropical wave sitting near the Dominican Republic that is producing heavy rainfall across parts of the Caribbean.

This is expected to move northwest over Cuba and into the Gulf of Mexico early next week.

Once it is in the Gulf, there is a low chance of tropical development. While formation of a tropical system is very low, enhanced rainfall across the state is likely for early next week.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.