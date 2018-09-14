ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Orlando Pride and head coach Tom Sermanni have mutually agreed to part ways, the team announced Friday.

Tom Sermanni went 25-30-13 in three seasons

Pride reached playoffs in 2017

Club will begin search for new coach

Sermanni was named the Pride's first head coach in October 2015. Over three seasons with the expansion side, Sermanni compiled a 25-30-13 record and a playoff berth in 2017.

"I want to thank Tom for all that he has done for the club and community and for helping to build Orlando Pride over these first three seasons. He will forever be a part of the Orlando Pride family," Orlando City SC GM Niki Budalic said.

The team said it will begin the search for a new coach immediately.

"It's been a great honor to be the inaugural coach of Orlando Pride and to be a part of this wonderful organization. I’d like to thank all of our players, staff, fans and community for their tremendous support throughout my time here," Sermanni said.

The Scotland native led Orlando to its first playoff appearance during the 2017 season and was named a finalist for NWSL Coach of the Year. In that 2017 season, the Pride finished with a league-leading 45 goals scored and finished the regular season in third place.