The Portland Trail Blazers have selected IMG Academy guard Anfernee Simons with the 24th pick of the NBA draft.

The 6-foot-4 Simons didn't play in college. He initially committed to Louisville but after the school fired coach Rick Pitino in October, Simons opted to attend IMG Academy in Florida. Simons, who turned 19 this month, averaged 22.4 points and shot 45 percent last season.

The Blazers are coming off a 49-33 season and were the Western Conference's No. 3 seed. They were swept in four games by New Orleans during the first round of the playoffs. Portland had the youngest average age among NBA teams last season.

Outside of 2014 and 2016, when Portland didn't have a first-round pick, the 24th pick is the Blazers' lowest first-round selection since 2000.