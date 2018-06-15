ORLANDO, Fla. -- Orlando City fired head coach Jason Kreis Friday afternoon.

Orlando City fires Jason Kreis

Bobby Murphy to serve as interim coach

CEO: Very difficult decision

Kreis leaves with a 21-29-14 record and with the Lions mired in a six-game losing streak.

"This is a very difficult decision to take, but sometimes in sports we must make tough decisions with the best future of the organization in mind,” said Orlando City SC CEO Alex Leitão in a statement.

“I have enormous respect for Jason and the work his team did in Orlando. He arrived in a difficult moment and is leaving with a legacy of respect and professionalism. Now is the time to look forward, keep our heads high and continue pushing toward the many goals we set this season," he added.

Assistant coach Bobby Murphy will serve as the team’s interim head coach while the club conducts a search for a permanent head coach.

Kreis was hired in July 2016 to replace Adrian Heath, who helped lead Orlando City’s transition from USL to MLS.

Orlando City started the season regarded as one of the top sides in MLS and went on a club record six game win streak before struggling to six straight losses.

The Lions are currently 6-8-1 and sitting in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.