Magic fans hoping for a quick fix to the franchise's woes were left disappointed with the results of the NBA Draft Lottery Tuesday night.

Orlando had a 29.1% chance of jumping into the top three picks and a 8.8% chance of grabbing the number one overall pick for the first time since 2004, when they drafted Dwight Howard.

Instead, the team dropped one spot, and will pick 6th in the upcoming draft, to be held on June 21st. It's the sixth straight year the Magic have landed in the lottery, and their draft position has fallen in four of those six years.

​For a team that's still without a head coach, the draft could provide some intriguing options at the number six pick though. Various mock drafts have linked Texas C Mo Bamba, Missouri F Michael Porter or Oklahoma G Trae Young to Orlando.

Porter was originally projected to be the number one pick in this year's draft when mock drafts first came out before the 2017-18 college basketball season, but Porter battled a back injury that kept him out nearly the entire season.