TITUSVILLE, Fla. — As rocket launches are ramping up on the Space Coast, officials in Titusville are dealing with issues on the ground.

Titusville Police are working to handle the thousands of visitors coming to town to watch the launches, which is leading to much heavier traffic -- and more crashes.

SpaceX made more history April 2, launching a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral on a cargo run to the International Space Station. And gauging by the huge crowds dotting the north Brevard County area to see it, the launch could have been a space shuttle launch of old. The excitement was frenzy level -- but tragedy struck on the ground not long after.

A British family of four was killed in a crash at the intersection of State Road 405 and Sisson Road. They'd just watched the SpaceX launch and were heading back to their rental home in Davenport.

The tragic crash happened as thousands of vehicle packed the roadways after the launch -- and was one of eight crashes with injuries in that 2 1/2 hour period.

"This is a whole new era of challenges for us," Titusville Police Chief John Lau said. "With more and more crowds coming, it is a challenge."

It's all about location for Lau and his officers. Many of the roads leading to Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station go through their city.

"We look forward to hosting. We just want to be able to provide safe roadways," he said.

Shuttle launches always brought huge crowds, but missions only happened a couple of times a year. Now, in this new age of commercial spaceflight, launches could liftoff weekly -- meaning 20,000 to 25,000 consistently coming to and from north Brevard County.

"Coming to view, then trying to go back on the same roadway, it doesn't work," Lau said. "So we are going to have to get crafty."

Those plans include traffic detours and alternate routes. Titusville Police have a plan in motion to work with other local jurisdictions on safety efforts.