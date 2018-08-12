CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- In just a few hours, United Launch Alliance will try a second time to launch NASA's highly anticipated Parker Solar Probe.

Delta IV Heavy to carry Parker Solar Probe to space

Probe to get closer to sun's surface than any spacecraft

NASA hopes it will shed light on solar wind and particles

RELATED: NASA hopes probe aboard Delta IV Heavy will unlock sun's mysteries

LAUNCH SCHEDULE: Upcoming launches from Florida's Space Coast

The launch was supposed to go off early Saturday but was pushed back until 3:31 a.m. Sunday. The launch window lasts 65 minutes, according to ULA.

On board the Delta IV Heavy rocket is the Parker Solar Probe on its first mission to the sun.

The probe will be 3.9 million miles from the sun's surface, making it the closest spacecraft to the sun's surface in history.

NASA hopes the probe will help determine which parts of the sun are providing the energy source for solar winds and solar particles, and how they accelerate to such high speeds.

As of Saturday night, forecasters with the 45th Space Wing put the chance of favorable weather at 60 percent.

As always, you can watch the launch live on Spectrum News 13 or stream it on our website or the Spectrum TV app.