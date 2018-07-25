BREAVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The drone ship carrying a SpaceX first-stage rocket booster arrived back at Port Canaveral on Wednesday.

SpaceX drone ship returns to Port Canaveral with 1st-stage booster

Falcon 9 rocket blasted off days earlier with broadband satellite

The drone ship, which the company calls "Of Course I Still Love You," was seen coming back to port at about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday with the booster aboard.

It landed successfully on the drone ship at about 2 a.m. Sunday, just minutes after a Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket carrying Telstar 19 VANTAGE satellite blasted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The satellite is expected to bring more broadband service to northern Canada, Latin American countries such as Brazil, Peru, and the Caribbean.