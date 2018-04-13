CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION, Fla. — A United Launch Alliance rocket is set to lift off from Cape Canaveral this weekend.

Atlas V rocket set to lift off Saturday evening

Rocket set to deliver military communications satellite

As of Friday, there was 80 percent chance of good weather

DESTINATION SPACE: Florida Space Coast launch schedule

The Atlas V rocket, carrying two Air Force spacecraft, is set to blast off Saturday night from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The Air Force Space Command mission includes a Continuous Broadcast Augmenting SATCOM military communications satellite and the ESPA Augmented GEO Laboratory Experiment, a space vehicle design test.

As of Friday, there was an 80 percent chance of favorable weather for the launch.

SpaceX, meanwhile, intends to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Monday from Cape Canaveral. That rocket will be carrying a NASA science satellite.

Launch time for Saturday Atlas V is set for 7:13 p.m. Spectrum News 13 will carry the launch live; watch it on TV or stream it on our website or app.