ORLANDO, Fla. -- A rally was being held to honor the 49 victims of the Pulse nightclub attack on the evening before the Orlando community commemorates two years since the mass shooting.

Pulse rally taking place at Orlando City Hall on Monday

Rally is part of the "Honor Them With Action" campaign

Parkland families, others calling for end to gun violence

The rally Monday evening at Orlando City Hall is part of the "Honor Them With Action" campaign.

The movement was designed to remember the victims by doing something to stop hatred, discrimination and violence.

Twenty-two-year-old Wyatt Robinson, an organizer with NextGen America, said he's honoring the victims of mass shootings with action by mobilizing young voters.

"We knew young people were very passionate about stopping gun violence, so wherever the youth are, (we) go," Robinson said.

The Pulse community was joined by Parkland survivors and other organizations, such as Equality Florida, Florida Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence, March for Our Lives Orlando, and QLatinx, among many others.

Although it was yet another rainy evening in Orlando, the rally’s organizers and attendees didn’t let the weather shut them down.

“Rain or shine, we will honor them with action,” said Aly Justice, an organizer with Orlando’s March For Our Lives and a UCF student.

Speakers take the stage

One-by-one, the speakers -- which included survivors, victim's family members, representatives, organization and church leaders -- implored political leaders to take action on gun violence.

For many, action looks like an assault weapons ban, reaching out to lawmakers, or voting for those who support policies they believe will help.

Parkland survivor Diego Pfeiffer spoke about the silence that followed the death of 49 victims of Pulse and the 17 victims of Parkland, especially in terms of the lack of policy reform that followed both mass shooting.

But according to Pfeiffer, in silence, "there is room for sound."

"We can fill up that silence with something that can fix America," he said. "It's not the America that we're fixing -- it's the America that we're tapping into."

Another young survivor of the Parkland shooting wanted to remind politcians that come November, many of them have the ability to vote.

"I'm now 18, and come November, I'm going to fight for our future," said Aly Sheehy.

Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, who is the first openly gay Latino man to serve in the Florida Legislator, asserted that he's been honoring victims with action since he was elected in 2016.

"Gun violence is a public health risk," Rep. Smith asserted, with boisterous cheers resounding throughout the crow. "It is killing people in our clubs, in our schools, and in our streets every single day.

"We demand Tallahassee and Washington honor them with action by enacting universal background checks and banning assault weapons right now," he added.

Remembering the victims

Another big part of the rally was to assure that the Pulse and Parkland shooting victims were not forgotten.

Brandon Wolf, a Pulse survivor and one of the organizers of Monday's rally, recalled the night of the Pulse shooting, particularly the resounding noise of the bullets that killed many of his friends.

Survivors read the names of the 49 victims of the Pulse shooting, as well as the 17 victims who died at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Although a solemn occasion, Wolf prompted the crowd to look behind them.

"Remember, there are 49 angels looking over us," pointing to a rainbow that formed in the sky once the showers from earlier in the evening finally ended.

Organizers encouraged people to use the hashtag #HonorThemWithAction online to share what they are doing to uproot LGBTQ hatred and make the community a better place in general.

Anchor/Reporter Cheryn Stone contributed to this story.