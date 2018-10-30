During an interview, President Donald Trump said he wants to revoke the constitutional right of citizenship to babies born in the U.S. to non-citizens and illegal immigrants.

President says he can use executive order to end 14th Amendment

Amendment guarantees citizenship to anyone born in U.S.

While the president says he can do this with an executive order, it is expected to be challenged, as Congress has the power to amend the U.S. Constitution.

"It was always told to me that you needed a constitutional amendment. Guess what? You don't," he said during an interview with "Axios on HBO," adding that he has run it by his counsel. "You can definitely do it with an act of Congress. But now they're saying I can do it just with an executive order."

However, the president's plan, which he stated that White House lawyers are reviewing it, is expected to cause a political uproar. The 14th Amendment guarantees that any child born in the U.S. will become an American citizen, regardless of the parents' citizenship status.

"All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and the State wherein they reside," the 14th Amendment states.

Trump said America is the only country that grants birthright citizenship.

"We're the only country in the world where a person comes in, has a baby, and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States for 85 years with all of those benefits," he said.

However, the president is wrong. Other countries, such as Canada and Mexico, offer birthright citizenship.

The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this story.