ORLANDO, Florida — President Donald Trump is preparing for a trip to Central Florida Monday, as he will be addressing law enforcement from around the world at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.

President Donald Trump to focus on: Restoring law and order, supporting local law enforcement

Trump administration hopes to reduce crime rate; crackdown on illegal immigration

Conference will also showcase latest technology

The president will be speaking at the International Association of Chiefs of Police, with the White House saying the president will focus on three areas: restoring law and order, supporting local law enforcement and security at the border.

Illegal immigration is always a big part of that, from Trump's campaign promise to building a wall at the Mexico border, to eliminating sanctuary cities, the administration hopes a crackdown will reduce the crime rate.

This is the largest gathering of police leaders, displaying the latest technology. Some of that equipment will debut at the conference, like a 180-degree immersive simulator.

It is designed to teach law enforcement when to shoot and when not too.

"It allows them to make mistakes in a training environment, so the instructors have the ability to escalate the situation and deescalate it depending on what the officer is doing. So, if the officer has to use force, he can then select the correct use of force be it the Taser or lethal," said Matthew Cunningham, the director of virtual system sales at Meggitt Training Systems.

The president leaves the White House Friday morning and is expected to arrive at Orlando International Airport at 12:40 p.m. The president is scheduled to address the International Association of Chiefs of Police at 1:35 p.m.

This is an election year and local Democrats will use the president's visit to highlight his attacks on Floridians' healthcare during a news conference Friday morning.