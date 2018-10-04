WASHINGTON, D.C. — The White House says it has read the FBI investigation summaries into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and it is confident that senators will vote to confirm him after reading the information.

FBI did not speak with Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford

FBI reports not expected to be made public

The Senate Judiciary Committee has received the reports and will start reading the reports Thursday morning.

The investigation was expanded to add more interviews, however, the FBI did not speak with Kavanaugh, a judge who serves as a United States Circuit Judge of the United States Court of Appeals, or his accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

Ford accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault while they were both high school students at a party.

The reports are not expected to be made public.

A vote on Kavanaugh could come as early as Saturday.

On Wednesday night, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell put a limit on how long the Senate can debate before voting.