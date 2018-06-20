President Donald Trump says he would be "signing something" if an immigration bill that aims to end family separation at the border is passed as U.S. House representatives plan to vote on the bill Thursday.

Republican bill needs at least 218 votes to pass

Bill would keep families together

It will be the first vote on immigration legislation since Trump began his zero-tolerance policy in April.

The House Republican bill needs at least 218 votes to pass. The House has 235 Republicans but it is not clear if all of them will support the bill.

Speaker Paul Ryan tweeted that the House will vote to keep families together on Thursday.

We can enforce our immigration laws without breaking families apart. Tomorrow, the House will vote on legislation to keep families together. pic.twitter.com/AnlIubOllC — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) June 20, 2018

Under this bill, the families would be held together in Homeland Security facilities while adults await legal hearings.

The bill also aims to grant DACA recipients a pathway to citizenship and provides funding to build a border wall.

There is also talk in D.C. that Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen may be drafting an executive action for Trump to keep illegal immigrant families crossing the border in detention centers together.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders would not confirm or deny this when she was asked about it.

However, in a tweet Wednesday Trump said he is "working on something."