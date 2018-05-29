ORLANDO, Fla. -- Attorney John Morgan is calling on Floridians to push Gov. Scott to stop the state's appeal over whether medical marijuana can be smoked.

John Morgan: Intent of amendment to allow smoking medical marijuana in private

Morgan wants people to tell Gov. Scott to stop the state's appeal

Last week a judge ruled the state's ban on smokeable medical marijuana was unconstitutional.

Ina 22-page ruling, Judge Karen Gievers said Floridians had a right to use the medical marijuana treatment recommended by their physicians, including smokable marijuana in private places.

The Florida Dept. of Health is appealing to federal court in Tallahassee, saying the ruling goes against the intent of the Florida legislature, which called it a health risk.

Morgan, who helped spearhead the constitutional amendment allowing medical marijuana in Florida, which passed overwhelmingly in 2016, says the amendment's original statement of intent and the ballot language banned smoking marijuana in public, not in private.

"I don't think you have to be too much of a scholar to understand that if it's not allowed in public, it's allowed in private," Morgan said. "So clearly from the statement of intent and the ballot language, we always believed and knew that that was what was anticipated."

NOW: Attorney @JohnMorganESQ talking about judge’s ruling that is temporary win for medical marijuana users. Morgan says intent since voters approved constitutional amendment was to allow smokable marijuana. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/pQchM7OZbN — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) May 29, 2018 <_script charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">

Morgan's client is Cathy Jordan, a long-time sufferer of ALS, who says smoking medical marijuana is the only method of taking the drug that gives her any relief. She has said smoking it dries excess salvia, increases appetite and acts as a muscle relaxer.

Morgan says he is not sure if Jordan will live to see the end of litigation.

Attorney @JohnMorganESQ says Governor Rick Scott has power to end litigation and to allow what voters want. Unsure if client Kathy Jordan, suffering from ALS, will survive to see end of litigation. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/TeI04YEzbu — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) May 29, 2018 <_script charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">

The attorney says Gov. Scott has the power to end this lawsuit, and is urging people to call or write to Scott and inundate his office with requests to stop the suit.