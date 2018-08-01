ORLANDO, Fla. -- The 2019 MLS All-Star Game will be played in Orlando, an Orlando City source says.

It will be 2nd time Orlando hosted all-stars

The announcement comes hours before this year's MLS All-Star Game kicks off Wednesday night in Atlanta.

This will be the second time Orlando hosts the MLS All-Star Game. It was played at the Citrus Bowl in 1998 and drew 34,416 fans.

Orlando City Soccer Club became Major League Soccer's 21st franchise in November 2013. It played matches at the Citrus Bowl until Orlando City Stadium was built and opened in March 2017. Its capacity is 25,500.

Other big sporting events to come to the Orlando area include the NFL Pro Bowl and World Cup qualifying matches.