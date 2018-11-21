South Apopka, Fla. – Orange County deputies are investigating after a man’s body was found in a wooded area of the West Orange Bike Trail in South Apopka Wednesday afternoon.

Man's body found by passerby along West Orange Bike trail

Resident say area plagued by violence and crime

Investigators say a passerby found the body along Old Apopka Road in the area of East 18th street. Deputies are calling the death suspicious. Meanwhile, longtime members of the community are calling for peace.

“It’s sad and it's Thanksgiving because that’s somebody’s son out there, that’s somebody’s dad and somebody’s brother,” resident Jackie Newsome said.

Newsome has lived in South Apopka for over 50 years. In that time, she has witnessed crime scenes similar to this one time and time again.

“I just wish it would stop, I wish it would stop, what we got to do now is its praying time, it's praying time no talk, it's praying time,” Pastor Fernando West said.

News of this death investigation hits close to home for pastor West, who also lives in the community. West recently lost a young family friend who was found shot-to-death not too long ago.

“I knew him very well, I knew him when he was small growing up and I think about my grandkids as they are growing up, I try to lead them the right direction,” West said.

The age and identity of the victim is not being released by deputies at this time.