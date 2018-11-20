ORLANDO, Fla. — We will start the day with some clouds and mild temperatures.

Morning temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s for most neighborhoods across Central Florida on Tuesday.

A weak cold front will move in from the north and this could spark some showers for Tuesday.

The rain will not be widespread, but there will be a 30 percent coverage of showers with a few thunderstorms possible. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s.

The cold front will clear the area Tuesday night. Behind the front, skies will clear out and temperatures will be a touch cooler for Wednesday morning. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 50s with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 70s. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny for Wednesday.

Clouds will be increasing ahead of a storm system on Thanksgiving Day. Thursday will be dry for most of Central Florida. Morning temperatures will start out in the mid-50s with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid-70s. There could be a few late day showers along the east coast, but most areas will be dry.

The low-pressure system will move into central Florida on Black Friday. This will bring the chance for scattered rain on Friday afternoon and evening. The coverage of rain will be 20 to 30 percent on Friday.

The rain chances look to be the highest on Saturday. This is when the storm system will cross Florida. The coverage of rain will go up to 30 to 40 percent for Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s with morning lows in the lower 60s.

The storm system will move out of Florida by Sunday. This will bring a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with only a slight chance for a stray shower. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s with afternoon highs in the upper-70s.

Surfing conditions for Tuesday will be poor to fair with an east-southeast and east-northeast well mix. Wave heights will be 2 to 3 feet with a moderate rip current risk. Water temperatures are in the mid to upper-70s and the UV index is at 6. Skies will be partly sunny along the coast with a chance of showers and maybe a thunderstorm this afternoon.

If you plan to go out boating, expect seas of 3 to 4 feet and a light chop on the intracoastal. The winds will be out of the north at 5 to 10 knots. There is a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms for Tuesday.

Tropical Update

There are no areas of concern and no new development is expected over the next five days. Hurricane season runs through November 30.

