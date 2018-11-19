ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The bed of a dump truck that had been left in the up position struck an overpass on Florida's Turnpike on Monday morning, troopers say.

Bed of dump truck hits SR 417 overpass of Florida's Turnpike

FHP: Driver failed to lower bed of dump truck before moving

Driver went to Orlando Regional Medical Center with minor injuries

The driver, Yunior Diaz Gil, 36, of Kissimmee, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, they said.

Investigators said that just before noon, the dump truck was pulling out of a construction zone on the northbound lanes of the turnpike at State Road 417 when the bed, still in the up position, struck the overpass.

Florida Department of Transportation inspectors will check the damage to the overpass.

Gil was ticketed for careless driving, FHP said.