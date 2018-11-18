ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Jack Kazanzas Star has returned to downtown Orlando.

Jack Kazanzas Star hanging 50 feet over Orange Avenue

Star installation is an Orlando tradition

City upgraded the star in 2010 with thousands of LED lights

Crews spent Sunday morning raising the 600-pound star 50 feet over Orange Avenue.

The tradition of installing the star dates back to the 1950s. As legend has it, two competing department stores, Ivey's and Dickson & Ives, joined together to hang the star between their two buildings across Orange Avenue.

In the 80s, after the department stores had closed, Orlando resident Jack Kazanzas campaigned to raise funds to replace the star, which had fallen into disrepair.

The star received an upgrade in 2010, when the City rewired it to feature more than 4,000 LED lights.

The installation of the star has signaled the start of the holiday season.