ORLANDO, Fla. — Holidays at Universal kicks off November 17, with the return of the Grinch, the Christmas projection show at Hogwarts castle, and a parade.

Holidays return ton Universal Orlando

Festivities include Hogwarts light show, Grinch, parade

Attractions Insider news

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, both Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley, will transform for the celebration. Visitors will notice holiday garland, lights, and other decorations on the shops and signs.

Live entertainment will be offered in both areas, including performances by the Frog Choir and Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees.

The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle projection show is also back again. Visitors can watch as the special effects are used to display moments from the Harry Potter stories onto the castle. The digital show is accompanied by an original soundtrack.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Other holiday festivities include the live Grinchmas show at Islands of Adenture, which will feature a new stage this year; the Holiday Parade featuring Macy's at Universal Studios Florida; and performances by Mannheim Steamroller on select nights.

Holidays at Universal Orlando runs through January 6.

For more information about the celebration, visit universalorlando.com.