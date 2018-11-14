LAKE HELEN, Fla. — A Volusia County man was arrested Tuesday after a dangerous explosive substance was allegedly found at his home in Lake Helen, according to Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Lake Helen man accused of manufacturing explosive device

Device contained dangerous substance known as 'Mother of Satan'

Suspect told deputies he was making homemade fireworks

Jared Coburn, 37, is charged with manufacturing an explosive device.

Deputies say they responded to a home on West Pennsylvania Avenue after a tipster called Lake Helen Police Dept. and notified officers about an alleged suspicious package.

Authorities found jars of a dangerous substance called triacetone triperoxide (TATP), also known as "Mother of Satan,” along with other explosive devices in the home.

Coburn told authorities that he was allegedly making homemade fireworks.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a news release that because of the volatile nature of the substance, authorities had to safely detonate the material in a nearby field underground.

The discovery left many neighbors nervous and afraid.

“It's usually quiet, pretty quiet around here we have never had this happen, anything like that big happen in Lake Helen,” said Nicole Sullivan, a nearby resident.

Additional charges may be pending for Coburn.