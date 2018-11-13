ORLANDO, Fla. — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Orlando.

City of Orlando installing Christmas tree at Lake Eola Park

Official tree-lighting ceremony is Friday, November 30

Bucket trucks and heavy metal rolled into Lake Eola Park this week as the foundation of the city's official Christmas tree is taking shape.

Workers are bolting the frame together this week on the 72-foot-tall tree, which overlooks Rosalind Avenue.

When it's completed Thursday, the holiday splendor will feature more than 88,000 lights and 7,000 ornaments. Six 12-foot nutcrackers will also be installed near the amphitheater.

The annual tree-lighting ceremony is Friday, November 30.