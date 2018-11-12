PALM COAST, Fla. —It was "Take a Veteran to School Day", and Flagler Palm Coast High School hosted State Rep. Paul Renner for this special event.

State Rep. Paul Renner shared his experiences with JROTC cadets

Program helps connect vets with students, communities

He shared his experiences and perspective on what it means to be a veteran with the Flagler Palm Coast JROTC cadets on Thursday, November 8.

Take a Veteran to School Day is the History Channel's popular public affairs outreach program. The program connects veterans with students and communities nationwide.

The program at Flagler Palm Coast High School was organized by Spectrum News 13's parent company Charter Communications.