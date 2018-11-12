NATIONWIDE -- Prepare to enter the world of Toy Story once again.

Toy Story 4 teaser trailer is here

Woody, Buzz, Jessie are joined by a new character

The film hits theaters June 21, 2019

Pixar has released the first official teaser trailer for Toy Story 4.

The nearly 90-second clip features Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Rex, Slinky and the gang holding hands in a circle as Joni Mitchell's "Both Sides Now" plays throughout.

They are joined by a newcomer named "Forky," who shouts "I don't belong here" before the circle is disrupted.

Here's the official synopsis for the upcoming film: Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that's Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called "Forky" to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy."

Toy Story 4 is set to hit theaters on June 21, 2019.