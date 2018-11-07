ORLANDO, Fla. — Former Governor Rick Scott narrowly edged out incumbent Bill Nelson in what was a tight race from the very beginning.

Scott came out with a little over 38,000 more votes but Nelson has not yet conceded the race.

The narrow margin of victory could prompt a recount. That’s part of the reason some suspect Nelson is holding out before conceding.

According to state law, there has to be a difference of half a percentage point or greater in order to walk away with a clean victory. Anything less than that can lead to a mandatory recount and according to the latest vote tallies the margin of victory is below that threshold.

Rick Scott won by just .48 of a percentage point, which is just under what he needed to secure a solid win.

Just before midnight, Scott had nearly a 1-percent lead over Nelson but as more precincts reported their results, the margin grew tighter.

"It’s just hard to believe that we’re here now," Scott said. "Now that this campaign is behind us that’s where we’re going to leave it."

At least the campaigns I’ve been in, they’re divisive and they’re tough."

Under State law there is no provision for candidates to request a recount, but a losing candidate can submit a written request that a recount not be held.

The recount can only be triggered by the margin of votes, which in this case, the criteria has been met.

Late Tuesday, Senator Nelson’s office said to expect some type of statement sometime today.

