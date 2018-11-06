TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Three people were killed late Monday in a head-on crash in Titusville.

According to Titusville police, the crash happened at 10:30 p.m. on South Park Avenue at Bell Terrace.

Police said the driver of a 1986 Oldsmobile traveling southbound on Park Avenue was speeding as the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a Ford Explorer that was traveling northbound on Park Avenue.

Two of the three occupants of the Oldsmobile were ejected. All three were pronounced deceased at the scene. Three females in the Ford Explorer were hospitalized with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Titusville Police Department.