NATIONWIDE — Some types of Duncan Hines cake mix are being recalled because of possible salmonella contamination that may be linked to the illnesses of several people.

4 types of Duncan Hines cake mix being recalled

FDA says it's due to possible presence of salmonella

Several people reported eating cake mix before getting sick

The recall is for Duncan Hines Classic White, Signature Confetti, Classic Yellow and Classic Butter Golden cake mixes.

Conagra Brands said in a statement that a retail sample of the Classic White mix tested positive for salmonella, and that it may be linked to a salmonella outbreak currently under investigation by federal food and health officials.

Several people who are currently ill told investigators that they'd eaten cake mix before showing symptoms, which can include abdominal cramps, diarrhea, and fever. They usually begin about 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food and can last up to a week. Most people recover without treatment, but some people require hospitalization.

Conagra said some of the sick people may have eaten raw cake mix, which the company says it advises against.

Here are the "best-by" dates and UPC codes on the recalled products:

Classic White: March 7, 8, 9, 10, 12 and 13, 2019 with UPC code 644209307500.

Classic Yellow: March 9, 10, 12 and 13, 2019 with UPC code 644209307494.

Classic Butter Golden: March 7, 8 and 9, 2019 with UPC code 644209307593.

Confetti: March 12 and 13, 2019 with UPC code 644209414550.

All recalled boxes are 15.25 ounces.

Anyone who has these products are urged not to eat any of it and to contact Duncan Hines or the store where it was bought for a refund.

Information from CNN was used in this report.