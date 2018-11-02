ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando will open its Stranger Things haunted house for one extra day, the resort announced Thursday.

The house, which is based on the popular Netflix series, has only been available during Universal's Halloween Horror Nights.

But on November 6, Universal Studios Florida visitors will be able to access the house from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Passholders will be given access to the house's express line.

The house features scenes inspired by the first seasons of the series, including Hawkins National Laboratory and the Byers living room. And, yes, there's a demogorgon or two.

Specialty food and beverage items inspired by Stranger Things will also be available at select locations, including San Francisco Pastry Company and Beverly Hills Boulangerie.

The reopening of the Strangers Things house is part of a Stranger Things Day celebration. Fans of the series will know that November 6, 1983 is the day that Will Byers disappeared.

Universal's Halloween Horror Nights concludes November 3.