PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A man who pointed a gun to his head and then to law enforcement was fatally shot by a Volusia County Sheriff's Office deputy at a Port Orange 7-Eleven on Wednesday night, according to officials.

Man was flown to Halifax Health Medical Center, where he died

Man allegedly threaten woman who he was charged for stalking

Names of man, law enforcement not released

The man, whose name has not been released, was spotted at the convenience store at 1632 Taylor Rd. when law enforcement arrived at around 10:45 p.m.

The man was allegedly pointing a gun from his head and to the deputy and an unknown number of Port Orange Police Department officers, according to Andrew Grant, from the Sheriff's Office's Public Affairs and Media Relations, in a news release.

The deputy and officers fired at the armed man and it was discovered that he had been shot in the head, stated Grant.

The man was listed in grave condition at the 7-Eleven and was airlifted to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, where he later died, explained Grant.

Before the man was spotted at the convenience store, law enforcement received a report that he threaten a woman, stated Grant.

The man was recently charged with aggravated stalking of the same woman, explained Grant, who stated that the man allegedly fled from the Holly Hill police before he was spotted in Port Orange.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, which is standard protocol in these types of shootings, and the deputy has been placed on administrative leave, Grant wrote, which he added is also average.

Grant did not release the names of the Port Orange officers and the Police Department has not released information yet regarding the shooting.

Spectrum News 13 is investigating this story.