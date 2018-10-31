ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Oscar continues to weaken as it accelerates to the northeast at 22 mph.

Oscar Oscar expected to become a post-tropical low

Hurricane won't pose a threat to Florida or US

It does not pose a threat to Florida or the U.S.

Oscar is located approximately 660 miles east of Bermuda.

The storm's winds have dropped to 75 mph, but remains a Category 1 hurricane. The minimum central pressure is 982 mb.

Hurricane winds extend outward to 30 miles from the center, while tropical storm force winds extend out to 150 miles.

Oscar is expected to become a post-tropical low over the north-central Atlantic by Wednesday night.

There are no other concerns in the tropics at this time. Hurricane season runs through November 30.​

