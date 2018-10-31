CLERMONT, Fla. — A Clermont acupuncture doctor has been arrested Wednesday after police say he sexually battered a 16-year-old patient.

Acupuncture doctor accused of sexually battering 16-year-old

Matthew Johnson, 48, charged with sexual battery

Teen said she had been seeing Johnson for a few weeks as a patient

Matthew Johnson, 48, is charged with sexual battery, according to a news release from Clermont Police Department.

Investigators say a 16-year-old female patient was being treated by Johnson at One Yoga and Fitness Clermont.

The teen told investigators that Johnson allegedly sexually battered her during an acupuncture procedure on Tuesday. She said she had been seeing the doctor for a few weeks and that this was the first time he reportedly sexually battered her.

Johnson was arrested at his Groveland home. He is being held at Lake County Jail.

Clermont Police encourages anyone with information on this case to contact Detective Melissa France at 352-536-8421.

The investigation is ongoing.